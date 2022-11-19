Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,545 ($29.91) to GBX 2,015 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,210.50 ($14.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,095.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.01. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.88. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 937 ($11.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,309 ($27.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

Insider Transactions at Intermediate Capital Group

About Intermediate Capital Group

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Kathryn Purves purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £97,400 ($114,453.58). In other news, insider Kathryn Purves acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($11.45) per share, for a total transaction of £97,400 ($114,453.58). Also, insider Benoit Durteste acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £296,400 ($348,296.12).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

