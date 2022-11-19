Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.35) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £221.46 million and a PE ratio of 3,575.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.08. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.19).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

