Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Decreases By 7.7%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance
Shares of ARHUF stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. AAK AB has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $16.66.
About AAK AB (publ.)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAK AB (publ.) (ARHUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.