Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Decreases By 7.7%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance

Shares of ARHUF stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. AAK AB has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery, including cocoa butter alternatives, compound fats, filling fats, barrier fats, and spreads; caramel products; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

