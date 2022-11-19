Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Drops By 7.6%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aethlon Medical

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEMD. Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

