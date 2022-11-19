Short Interest in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Drops By 7.1%

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,530,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 37,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.3 %

AMCR opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.