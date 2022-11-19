Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Decreases By 7.6%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 727,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Blue Bird Stock Performance
Shares of BLBD stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $374.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
