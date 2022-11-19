Short Interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Decreases By 7.4%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
BRP Group Stock Performance
BRP opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BRP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
