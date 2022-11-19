Short Interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Decreases By 7.4%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

BRP Group Stock Performance

BRP opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BRP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

