Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Drops By 8.0%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCCMF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Cancom from €42.00 ($43.30) to €37.00 ($38.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cancom from €47.00 ($48.45) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cancom from €50.00 ($51.55) to €44.00 ($45.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

CCCMF opened at $28.10 on Friday. Cancom has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

