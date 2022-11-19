Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 6.5%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,166,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 3,388,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 381.5 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

