Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Decreases By 7.1%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CODI stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 53,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

