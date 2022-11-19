Short Interest in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Drops By 7.3%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 19.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Price Performance

Conn’s stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Conn’s has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $206.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Conn’s had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $346.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

