Short Interest in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Declines By 7.5%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

