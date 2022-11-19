Short Interest in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Declines By 6.5%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $260.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.33. Danaher has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Danaher

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

