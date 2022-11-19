Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Drops By 6.9%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 118,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of EMX opened at $1.83 on Friday. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of EMX Royalty from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

