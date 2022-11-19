Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Declines By 7.3%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 186,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $158,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,127.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock worth $646,129. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 377.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

ESQ stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $366.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Esquire Financial in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

