Short Interest in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Drops By 7.5%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.