SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,536.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,966 shares of company stock valued at $278,984 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

