SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.66, with a volume of 3402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.91.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

