Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $56,000 Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,786 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 298,092 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,101,000.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.69. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

