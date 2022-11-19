Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $39.00. The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 15,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,901,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIX. KeyCorp lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,004,175 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,399. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after buying an additional 3,935,291 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

