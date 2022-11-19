Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

