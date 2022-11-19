Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Snap to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.94. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $722,397.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,872,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,088,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $722,397.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,872,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,088,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.