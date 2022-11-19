Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.49% of Snap-on worth $261,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 176.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 8.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

