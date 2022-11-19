SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $306.39 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

