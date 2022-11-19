Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.61) target price on the stock.

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £194.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 35.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 71.90 ($0.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

In other news, insider David N. C. Garman acquired 250,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($126,321.97). In related news, insider David N. C. Garman purchased 250,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($126,321.97). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 102,500 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £42,025 ($49,383.08). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 392,500 shares of company stock worth $16,552,500.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

