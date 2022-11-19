Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.61) target price on the stock.
Speedy Hire Price Performance
Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £194.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 35.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 71.90 ($0.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.93.
Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.
Insider Activity at Speedy Hire
Speedy Hire Company Profile
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.