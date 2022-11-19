Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Purchases £42,025 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) insider David J. B. Shearer bought 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £42,025 ($49,383.08).

Shares of SDY opened at GBX 40 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The firm has a market cap of £194.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1,000.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.93. Speedy Hire Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.90 ($0.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.61) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

