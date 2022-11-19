Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFM. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

SFM stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,683,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

