Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 414,951 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Stagwell Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,578,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,992 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 7,481.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

