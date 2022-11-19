Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $25,695.36 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,122,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92.
- On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72.
Starry Group Stock Performance
Starry Group stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Starry Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
Starry Group Company Profile
Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.
