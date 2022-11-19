Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 770.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 581.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

