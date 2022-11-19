Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

