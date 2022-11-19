Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,631 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 386,939 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,333,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after buying an additional 178,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,508,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,777,000 after buying an additional 782,511 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $14.93 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

