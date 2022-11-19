Stephen I. Robertson Sells 11,645 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 11,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $257,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Intapp Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.75.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
