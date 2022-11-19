Stephen I. Robertson Sells 11,645 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 11,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $257,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intapp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Intapp by 103.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

