Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $40.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on U. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.06.

Unity Software Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of U opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

