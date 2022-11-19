StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FENG opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

