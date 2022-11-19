StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 398,791 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 550,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 123,972 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Featured Articles

