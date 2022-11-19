StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.
