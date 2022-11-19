StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Revlon has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $211.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revlon by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

