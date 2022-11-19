StockNews.com Lowers Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.
