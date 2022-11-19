StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HRTG. JMP Securities cut their price target on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE HRTG opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 229,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 158,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $852,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 64.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

