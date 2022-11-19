StockNews.com Upgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to “Buy”

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXGN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.54. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $496.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $126,510.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,698 shares in the company, valued at $352,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,083,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $11,320,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $3,906,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $2,170,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

