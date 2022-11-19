StockNews.com Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to “Hold”

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GBX opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900 over the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

