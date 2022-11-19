StockNews.com Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Strong-Buy

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Tecnoglass stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

