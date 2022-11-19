StockNews.com Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Strong-Buy

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
TGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Tecnoglass Stock Performance
Tecnoglass stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
