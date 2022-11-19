Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SSYS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

