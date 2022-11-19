Susquehanna Bancshares Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $185.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

