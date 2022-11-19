SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

ELYM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.