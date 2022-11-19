SVB Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MLTX opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,600,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,388,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.