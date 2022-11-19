Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 180.13.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 15.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1 year high of SEK 21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 13.97.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. The company had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

