Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 52,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Vision Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 735,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,911,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.