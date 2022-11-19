Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of NEP opened at $78.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

