Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Five Below worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,185.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $154.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

